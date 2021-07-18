SHIELD 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $97,622.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,742.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.08 or 0.05960755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.38 or 0.01381060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00375601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00132199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00627676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00388180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00294592 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

