Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.74.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $1,442.63. The stock had a trading volume of 960,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,631. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,326.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

