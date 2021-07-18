Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Drops By 47.3%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Adecoagro by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after buying an additional 775,868 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGRO shares. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

