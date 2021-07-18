Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Grows By 37.7%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 31.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BGFV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $496,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,136 shares of company stock worth $3,513,817. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

