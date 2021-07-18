Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Grows By 38.7%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,100 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 588,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,031,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth $11,393,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth about $6,554,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

NASDAQ:BTWN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1,338,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. Bridgetown has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.