Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 41.5%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 511.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $$64.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $69.99.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
