Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 41.5%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 511.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $$64.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.