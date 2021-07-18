Short Interest in Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Decreases By 62.5%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSTZF remained flat at $$12.89 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Distell Group has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00.
About Distell Group
