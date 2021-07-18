Short Interest in Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Decreases By 62.5%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSTZF remained flat at $$12.89 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Distell Group has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00.

About Distell Group

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and markets wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers its products primarily under the Alto, Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brands.

