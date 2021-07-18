Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Expands By 81.5%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 81,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

