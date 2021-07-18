Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Drops By 20.5%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,545,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,101.0 days.

ENAKF stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

