Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 50.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBCOY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ebara in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

EBCOY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

