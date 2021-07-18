Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 50.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FERL remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 18,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,641. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.
