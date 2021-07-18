Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 50.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FERL remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 18,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,641. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.