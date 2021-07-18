Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Declines By 48.8%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

