Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Increases By 102.8%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the June 15th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

