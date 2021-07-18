Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Declines By 68.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. 3,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $69.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.