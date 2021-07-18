Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Declines By 47.0%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.97. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $71.72.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 5.13% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.