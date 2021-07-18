Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Expands By 54.7%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IZEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.67. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.45.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. Analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,560 shares of company stock valued at $969,234. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.