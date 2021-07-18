Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Drops By 59.8%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of KIO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 49,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,750. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

