Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Increases By 66.5%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

RDSMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.55. 13,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,311. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $1.1771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

