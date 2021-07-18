Short Interest in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Drops By 56.2%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 629,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MSEX traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.99. 329,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $97.85.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 93,526 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 435.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.