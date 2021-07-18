Short Interest in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Decreases By 23.0%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ODFL traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

