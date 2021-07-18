Short Interest in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Decreases By 23.0%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ODFL traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $276.09.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
