Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Grows By 85.2%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 181,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBLA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PBLA opened at $2.48 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

