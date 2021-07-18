Short Interest in Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Decreases By 63.4%

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 559,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.