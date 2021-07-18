Short Interest in Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Decreases By 63.4%

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 559,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

