Short Interest in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Grows By 52.1%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RCHG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. Recharge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,796,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 11.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 180.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 391,615 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,745,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

