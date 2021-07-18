Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Increases By 68.5%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.