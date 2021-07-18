Short Interest in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Rises By 36.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Currently, 22.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Rite Aid stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,671. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $752.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

