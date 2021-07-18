Short Interest in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Grows By 46.2%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.94.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The company had revenue of $104.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

