Short Interest in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Decreases By 42.9%

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 915,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:SFE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 102,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,946. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.63.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
