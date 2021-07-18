Short Interest in Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Declines By 57.1%

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SVLT stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Sunvault Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.
About Sunvault Energy
