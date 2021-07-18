Short Interest in Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Declines By 57.1%

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SVLT stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Sunvault Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.

Get Sunvault Energy alerts:

About Sunvault Energy

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sunvault Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunvault Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.