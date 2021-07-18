Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Decreases By 54.7%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

