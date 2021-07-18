Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Decreases By 24.0%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 732,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

AAN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 255,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,358. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $962.57 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

