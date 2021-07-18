Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Drops By 45.0%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 103,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

