Short Interest in Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Expands By 100.0%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65. Towngas China has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.
About Towngas China
