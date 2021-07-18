Short Interest in Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Expands By 100.0%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65. Towngas China has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

About Towngas China

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

