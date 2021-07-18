Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Decreases By 61.0%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WRIT opened at $0.04 on Friday. WRIT Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.

Get WRIT Media Group alerts:

WRIT Media Group Company Profile

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.