Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Decreases By 61.0%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS WRIT opened at $0.04 on Friday. WRIT Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.
WRIT Media Group Company Profile
