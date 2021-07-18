ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSTI. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a P/E ratio of 422.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.35. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.