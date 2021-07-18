Showcase (SHO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $179,165.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $376,934.58 and approximately $179,165.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00147685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,715.07 or 0.99943052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

