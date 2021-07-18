SHPING Market Cap Reaches $886,857.76 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. SHPING has a total market cap of $886,857.76 and $43,009.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.44 or 0.00789425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

