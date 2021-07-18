SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $933,134.63 and approximately $43,704.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHPING has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.00828564 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.