Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

