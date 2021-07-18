Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHPPY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Signify stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37. Signify has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

