Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXYAY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th.

SXYAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 28,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,938. Sika has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

