Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Simulated Environment Concepts stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 7,292,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,208. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile
