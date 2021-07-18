Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Simulated Environment Concepts stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 7,292,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,208. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

