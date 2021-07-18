Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Singapore Exchange stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $127.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $3.5792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Singapore Exchange has an average rating of “Hold”.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

