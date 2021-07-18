Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Director Sheryl L. Conley Sells 6,800 Shares

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,800 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $93,704.00.

NASDAQ OMIC traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,630. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMIC shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

