Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter worth about $260,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $22.02 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHI. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

