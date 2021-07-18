SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $41,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,048,403. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $167.05 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

