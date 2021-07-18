Six Columns Capital LP Makes New Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Six Columns Capital LP bought a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 323,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000. Caleres makes up approximately 1.3% of Six Columns Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after acquiring an additional 302,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,335 shares of company stock worth $1,092,046. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 750,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $878.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

