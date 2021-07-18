Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.83. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$17.69 and a 52 week high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

