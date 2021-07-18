SM Energy (NYSE:SM) COO Sells $2,843,051.40 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total transaction of $2,843,051.40.

NYSE SM opened at $19.08 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 6.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

