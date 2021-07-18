Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 68.0% in June

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SMKG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 75,900 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.