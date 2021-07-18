SmartKey (SKEY) One Day Volume Tops $553,918.00

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, SmartKey has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $553,918.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00049417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.00821113 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About SmartKey

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

